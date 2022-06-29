Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

Scottie Scheffler, far left, watches as Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays his shot under the...
Scottie Scheffler, far left, watches as Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays his shot under the scoreboard on the third hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The PGA Tour is depriving golf fans by barring LIV Golf participants from playing in its tour events, a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County claims.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman, the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour, are listed as defendants. It claims that suspending golfers who play in the LIV Golf tournaments is anti-competitive in the free-agent marketplace.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status, claims Klayman purchased admission to three PGA Tour events and "is committed to" purchasing tickets to the Players Championship and the Honda Classic. As a result, Klayman claims "the proposed plaintiff class of similarly-situated Florida residents have suffered damages greater than $30,000."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who is also named in the suit, suspended 17 golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who took part in the debut LIV Golf event earlier this month.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson greet each other on the first tee during the first round of...
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson greet each other on the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, the suspensions were meant "to discourage skilled, popular professional golfers from participating in LIV Golf tournaments and to thereby prevent LIV Golf from competing effectively" in the U.S. and Europe.

More golfers have since defected to LIV, including Jupiter resident and Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka.

The lawsuit is seeking damages of at least $30,000 and a jury trial.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
New video shows moments before woman's deadly fall from bridge
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic

Latest News

Families of victims in Fort Pierce deadly DUI crash suing driver, bar
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach,...
Police arrest trespasser near Mar-a-Lago
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Wellington woman sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in sober home scheme
Port St Lucie rehab patient arrested after crashing stolen truck, eluding police