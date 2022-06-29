Advertisement

Palm Beach County program uses basketball to educate kids on lifestyle habits

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County program is teaching children the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Over 1,200 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County participated in the Healthy Hoops program.

The program teaches children and their families how to manage asthma and its related health conditions. Kids learned about asthma, how to reduce or eliminate chronic diseases and received hands-on basketball advice from coaches.

According to 2021 data from the Florida Department of Health, approximately 10% of the state's middle and high school students currently have asthma.

The program, in partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County, was held June 13 - 16.

To learn more about the Healthy Hoops program, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
New video shows moments before woman's deadly fall from bridge
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic

Latest News

Court works to select alternate jurors in Parkland case
A Cuban flag from a Cuban Border Patrol boat flies as the Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter...
Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat
Husband of Amore Pools owner guilty of scheming to defraud customers
Boston College linebacker Max Richardson (14) tackles Miami running back Travis Homer (24)...
Hurricanes paired with Boston College, Louisville under new ACC scheduling format