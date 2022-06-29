State's FSA overall math scores rise 4 percentages points to 55% proficiency

Statewide performance improved by 4 percentage points in the Florida Standards Assessment for mathematics for third to eighth grades, according to data released by the Florida Department of Education on Tuesday. The FSA English language arts statewide score percentage remained the same with some gains in certain grade categories.

South Florida counties had varying levels of success, including Palm Beach County with gains in every math and English category except the same in Grades 6-8 English language arts.

In math, the percentage of students scoring a passing grade of 3 or above to the maximum 5 went from 51% to 55% for grades 3-8. Further broken down, it went from 52% to 57% for grades -5 and 50% to 53% for 6-8. In higher-level match, Algebra 1 performance increased from 47% to 49% and geometry from 46% to 39%.

In English, grades 3-10 remained at 52% with 3-5 rising from 53% to 55%, 6-8 down from 51% to 50% and 9-10 staying at 50%.

“Every child deserves access to the best possible education available, regardless of income or background,” said in a news release. “Today’s increases – spanning grade levels, subject areas, and demographics – would not have been possible without our hard-working teachers and staff and their dedication to student success. Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to accelerate student outcomes.”

The agency noted "African-American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all Mathematics and ELA metrics."

African-American students increased performance by 6 percentage points in third to eight mathematics in FSA and End of Course combined, 5 percentage points in Algebra 1, 3 percentage points in geometry and 1 percentage point in third to 10th grade ELA.

Students from economically disadvantaged families increased performance by 6 percentage points in third to eighth mathematics with FSA and EOCs combined, 5 percentage points in geometry, 4 percentage points in Algebra 1 and 1 percentage point in third to 10th ELA.

Hispanic students increased performance by 6 percentage points in third to eighth mathematics with FSA and EOCs combined, 3 percentage points in Geometry, 2 percentage points in Algebra 1, and 1 percentage point in third to 10th ELA.

This is the last year the FSA tests were administered.

"The Florida Department of Education will continue to utilize every resource available to improve student achievement, including utilizing progress monitoring, offering early literacy support, and investing record funding into Florida’s students and teachers," the agency said in the news release.

No South Florida county increased in the four English and two math breakdowns.

Martin County had the best percentage in English 9-10: 54% but dropping from 56% in one year.

Indian River County tied with Miami-Dade at 60% in math 3-5 going from 56% with the county to the south from 49%.

Miami-Dade was No. 1 in English 3-10 (54% to 55%), English 3-5 (56% to 59%), English 6-8 (remained at 54%), math 3-8 (from 48% to 57%).

Complete state and count results are available on the agency's website.

Here is a breakdown by the state and South Florida counties:

Englishscores.JPG

mathtestscores.JPG



District Number



District Name



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022



00



STATEWIDE



52%



52%



53%



55%



51%



50%



50%



50%



50



PALM BEACH



53%



54%



54%



57%



52%



52%



51%



53%



56



ST. LUCIE



47%



47%



46%



47%



48%



46%



48%



48%



43



MARTIN



53%



52%



52%



52%



53%



50%



56%



54%



31



INDIAN RIVER



52%



53%



56%



59%



50%



49%



47%



50%



47



OKEECHOBEE



41%



42%



49%



49%



34%



39%



39%



38%



06



BROWARD



52%



53%



53%



57%



52%



52%



51%



51%



13



MIAMI-DADE



54%



55%



56%



59%



54%



54%



51%



53%









Grades 3-8 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above



Grades 3-5 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above



Grades 6-8 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above







District Number



District Name



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022







00



STATEWIDE



51%



55%



52%



57%



50%



53%











50



PALM BEACH



49%



55%



49%



56%



49%



55%







56



ST. LUCIE



44%



46%



42%



48%



46%



45%







43



MARTIN



54%



56%



50%



53%



58%



58%







31



INDIAN RIVER



53%



56%



56%



60%



51%



52%







47



OKEECHOBEE



47%



49%



47%



50%



47%



49%







06



BROWARD



45%



54%



45%



57%



44%



50%







13



MIAMI-DADE



48%



57%



49%



60%



47%



54%





District Number



District Name



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022



00



STATEWIDE



52%



52%



53%



55%



51%



50%



50%



50%



50



PALM BEACH



53%



54%



54%



57%



52%



52%



51%



53%



56



ST. LUCIE



47%



47%



46%



47%



48%



46%



48%



48%



43



MARTIN



53%



52%



52%



52%



53%



50%



56%



54%



31



INDIAN RIVER



52%



53%



56%



59%



50%



49%



47%



50%



47



OKEECHOBEE



41%



42%



49%



49%



34%



39%



39%



38%



06



BROWARD



52%



53%



53%



57%



52%



52%



51%



51%



13



MIAMI-DADE



54%



55%



56%



59%



54%



54%



51%



53%









Grades 3-8 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above



Grades 3-5 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above



Grades 6-8 All Mathematics (FSA and EOCs) % Level 3 or Above







District Number



District Name



2021



2022



2021



2022



2021



2022







00



STATEWIDE



51%



55%



52%



57%



50%



53%











50



PALM BEACH



49%



55%



49%



56%



49%



55%







56



ST. LUCIE



44%



46%



42%



48%



46%



45%







43



MARTIN



54%



56%



50%



53%



58%



58%







31



INDIAN RIVER



53%



56%



56%



60%



51%



52%







47



OKEECHOBEE



47%



49%



47%



50%



47%



49%







06



BROWARD



45%



54%



45%



57%



44%



50%







13



MIAMI-DADE



48%



57%



49%



60%



47%



54%



Scripps Only Content 2022