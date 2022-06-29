Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme found guilty on multiple charges

Brian Washburn, the man who helped run Amore' Pools Inc. with his wife, was found guilty on the majority of felony charges he faced related to taking money from more than 100 pool customers, never intending to finish the jobs.

A jury late Tuesday afternoon found Washburn guilty on charges of organized scheme to defraud, six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, and two counts of money laundering.

RELATED: Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme goes on trial

He and his wife, Chrystal Washburn, were both charged with numerous felonies surrounding the alleged scheme that police said defrauded more than 100 of their pool customers out of millions of dollars.

Both were arrested in October on numerous criminal charges.

A trial date for Chrystal Washburn has not been set.

This developing story will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022