Advertisement

Police arrest trespasser near Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach,...
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in Palm Beach arrested a 53-year-old man Wednesday after they said he was trespassing near Mar-a-Lago.

Capt. Will Rothrock said that officers responded to a trespass complaint at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd. just before 11:30 a.m.

Police made contact with the suspect, Donald Cleveland, who was arrested after officials said he was warned about trespassing.

Palm Beach police said they began the process of towing his vehicle and a suspicious package was discovered.

Officers reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for assistance evaluating the suspicious package. The package was later determined to not be a hazard.

Police did not elaborate on what prompted them to believe that the object was suspicious.

Adjacent roads were closed, but all area roadways are now back open.

It is unclear if former President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
New video shows moments before woman's deadly fall from bridge
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic

Latest News

Families of victims in Fort Pierce deadly DUI crash suing driver, bar
Scottie Scheffler, far left, watches as Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays his shot under the...
Lawsuit filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Wellington woman sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in sober home scheme
Port St Lucie rehab patient arrested after crashing stolen truck, eluding police