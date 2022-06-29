Advertisement

Wellington woman sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in sober home scheme

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sober home owner in Wellington was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison for her involvement to solicit and receive illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for referring residents of her business to a substance abuse treatment center.

Marthe Hippolyte, 59, of Wellington, owned Turning Point Sober Home Inc. and a related marketing company through which she operated several sober living residences in Florida.

Hippolyte housed individuals in a drug- and alcohol-free environment while they received treatment at substance abuse treatment centers.

Federal prosecutors said Hippolyte accepted about $254,000 in kickbacks and bribes, often disguised as management fees, from Kenneth Chatman, the operator of Reflections Treatment Center (RTC) — a treatment center that purported to operate as a licensed substance abuse treatment center.

In exchange for the kickbacks and bribes, officials said Hippolyte helped bring in patients from outside the state who could be referred to RTC.

The scheme required residents of Hippolyte's sober homes to travel to RTC several times per week to attend purported substance abuse treatment sessions and submit to urine drug testing.

For the residents referred to RTC by Hippolyte, investigators said Chatman and others billed private insurers $4.5 million for substance abuse and bodily fluid testing.

Officials said Hippolyte pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to one count of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.

Chatman pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 330 months in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
New video shows moments before woman's deadly fall from bridge
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic

Latest News

Families of victims in Fort Pierce deadly DUI crash suing driver, bar
Scottie Scheffler, far left, watches as Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays his shot under the...
Lawsuit filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach,...
Police arrest trespasser near Mar-a-Lago
Port St Lucie rehab patient arrested after crashing stolen truck, eluding police