CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin.

Health officials said Thursday that they have not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling the public to be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection. CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

The agency says one person from Illinois died.