Advertisement

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin.

Health officials said Thursday that they have not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling the public to be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection. CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

The agency says one person from Illinois died.

Most Read

Husband of Amore Pools owner guilty of scheming to defraud customers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
New video shows moments before woman’s deadly fall from bridge

Latest News

Section of Banyan Boulevard reopens ahead of schedule
Lightning strike possibly sparked condo fire
Delray Beach police honor 99-year-old retired police officer
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks among players stretching at the NFL football...
Dolphins to open 8 practices in first training camp of Mike McDaniel era