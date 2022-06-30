Advertisement

Delray Beach police honor 99-year-old retired police officer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 99-year-old retired police officer recently received a special surprise from law enforcement officers.

Delray Beach police honored Catherine “Kay” Albera on May 28 after learning that her birthday had passed on May 17 and that she is the longest living retired New York Police Department officer in the country.

Officers surprised her at her home, where she given Delray Beach Police Department challenge coins and patches.

The officers and Albera shared stories and pictures of her past.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Husband of Amore Pools owner guilty of scheming to defraud customers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
New video shows moments before woman’s deadly fall from bridge

Latest News

Lightning strike possibly sparked condo fire
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks among players stretching at the NFL football...
Dolphins to open 8 practices in first training camp of Mike McDaniel era
Questions loom as 'Parental Rights In Education' law goes into effect Friday
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move