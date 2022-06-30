Delray Beach police honor 99-year-old retired police officer

A 99-year-old retired police officer recently received a special surprise from law enforcement officers.

Delray Beach police honored Catherine “Kay” Albera on May 28 after learning that her birthday had passed on May 17 and that she is the longest living retired New York Police Department officer in the country.

Officers surprised her at her home, where she given Delray Beach Police Department challenge coins and patches.

The officers and Albera shared stories and pictures of her past.

Scripps Only Content 2022