Delray Beach police warn of thieves posing as utilities workers scam

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Authorities say the summer months are usually a time where thieves, posing as utilities workers, try to rob elderly homeowners.

Delray Beach Police say people wearing hard hats and utility vests may visit your home in the guise of a utility worker to gain access to your home.

Authorities say homeowners should not let anyone into their home with our proper identification and if there are any doubts, call the company the worker claims to be from.

