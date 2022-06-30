Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing, endangered Lake Worth man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing and endangered man in Lake Worth who they say has been diagnosed with dementia.

Thomas Davidson, 66, was last seen in the area of Arcara Way.

He is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Davidson was last seen riding a red bicycle. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone who comes in contact with Thomas Davidson or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO Communications at 561-688-3400.

