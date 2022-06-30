Advertisement

Lightning strike possibly sparked condo fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
An Indian River County condominium had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after it caught fire from a possible lightning strike.

The fire occurred at the Southwinds condominium complex located in the 2200 block of N. Southwinds Boulevard.

Officials with the Indian River County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal was notified and is expected to respond to the scene.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. However, fire crews and law enforcement said the blaze was likely caused by lightning.

Area residents said they heard a huge crack from a lightning strike and then saw smoke and fire.

Law enforcement said not many people are living in the area where the fire occurred because they’re seasonal residents.

However, there is smoke, fire and water damage in multiple units, causing them to be unlivable for a while.

