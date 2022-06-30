Man stabbed to death at West Palm Beach home

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in West Palm Beach.

The fatal stabbing occurred early Thursday on Sapodilla Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a woman in her 20s stabbed a man in his 60s as he opened the door to his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jachles said the man and woman knew each other but didn't live together. He said the woman has been detained for questioning.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022