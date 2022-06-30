Advertisement

Man stabbed to death at West Palm Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in West Palm Beach.

The fatal stabbing occurred early Thursday on Sapodilla Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a woman in her 20s stabbed a man in his 60s as he opened the door to his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jachles said the man and woman knew each other but didn't live together. He said the woman has been detained for questioning.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.

