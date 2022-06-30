PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted for stealing from Lake Worth Beach Walgreens
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying three people who, they say, stole over $200 in items and liquor from a Lake Worth Beach Walgreens.
The theft occurred on June 21 at the Walgreens on the 1000 block of North Dixie Highway.
Deputies say the trio fled in a silver Toyota Camry.
Anyone who can identify these individuals is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2022