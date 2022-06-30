Advertisement

PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted for stealing from Lake Worth Beach Walgreens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying three people who, they say, stole over $200 in items and liquor from a Lake Worth Beach Walgreens.

The theft occurred on June 21 at the Walgreens on the 1000 block of North Dixie Highway.

Getaway car used in Walgreens theft on June 21, 2022.
Getaway car used in Walgreens theft on June 21, 2022.

Deputies say the trio fled in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

