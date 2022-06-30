Advertisement

Port St. Lucie budget proposal includes one-time trash credit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie released new details Thursday regarding the city's proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a one-time solid waste credit for residents.

City manager Russ Blackburn said the proposal includes a property tax rate decrease for residents for the seventh year in a row along with solid waste credit of $36.76. That credit equates to about six weeks of solid waste service.

The city has been locked in an ongoing battle with Waste Pro over garbage collection.

Earlier this month, city leaders said piles of trash were still sitting outside homes for a week, or in some cases, more than two weeks past the scheduled pickup dates.

The city council directed Blackburn to recommend funding the one-time credit on the upcoming solid waste assessment amid the trash troubles.

In May, the city council approved a new trash collection contract with FCC Environmental Services Florida. Officials believe the new
solid waste hauler will bring consistent and reliable service back to the city.

The proposed budget recommends a total of $728.4 million for all funds for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The proposal recommends reducing the city's overall property tax rate by 0.2000 mills from this year's rate. The city manager's proposed overall total tax rate is 5.4000 for the next fiscal year.

"We believe this budget should equip the City for growth now and in the future," Blackburn said. "This budget provides the resources and tools necessary to effectively respond to the needs of our residents and advance the City’s long-term strategic priorities."

Other highlights of the proposed budget include allocating:

  • $31.8 million upgrades to the Westport Treatment Plant upgrades
  • $10 million to continue Floresta Drive roadway improvements
  • $8.6 million for the new police training facility
  • $4.5 million for fiber infrastructure construction
  • $1.1 million for equipment at three new parks (Tradition Regional, Riverland Paseo and Pioneer at the Port)

The city council will discuss this budget proposal during a three-day budget workshop that begins July 20.

