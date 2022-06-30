Shark fishing tournament prompts calls for cancellation

A shark fishing tournament in Palm Beach County is creating a frenzy online.

A web-based petition is calling for the July 9 tournament to be canceled. However, fishermen are defending the event.

More than 46,000 people have signed the petition on Change.org, saying the event "fosters a lack of respect for sharks and their essential role in keeping our underwater ecosystems healthy and balanced."

"We are scared of the damage to the ecosystem that this tournament will do," Rayna O'Nan of Ocean Rays Photography said. "Sharks are incredibly important. They are apex predators that control the populations from the top down."

While many believe the tournament is cruel and unnecessary, local fishermen say they are hoping to bring attention to a surging population of sharks that are targeting their catch, threatening their industry.

"It's not even going to put a dent in the actual population that's out there," Jason Warbird, the tournament organizer, said. "We're only targeting the bull sharks species for the scale. Other than that, we also have a release division for the tournament. ... We're pushing really hard for a lot of releases."

The tournament has received all the necessary approvals from the government.

Scripps Only Content 2022