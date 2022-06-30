Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

