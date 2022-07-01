Cost for July 4 cookout higher than previous year

With America’s birthday just around the corner, your celebration menu may be more expensive than the previous year.

Experts say two pounds of ground beef is up 36% compared to last year, pork and beans is up 33% and buns are up 16%.

WPTV spoke to one shopper who says she’s going to cut back this year.

“Not with the way the food is so expensive,“ said Paula Pritchard.

Pritchard shops at Walmart in West Palm Beach and says she won’t have a full spread like in years past for this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“I was just in there and didn’t realize I spent $150,” she said. “I got like three packs of meat, and I am like what the heck did I buy.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation Market Survey, Americans will be spending on average around $70 for a 10-person July 4 menu, up 17% compared to last year.

The bureau reports its because of the ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

However, not not all shoppers are cutting back.

“We’re going to make steaks, hot dogs and hamburgers for the kids,” said Sandra Posada.

Posada, and her family of 15, says their cookout will still go on.

“Being that it is the Fourth of July, hey it’s just one day, we’re going to celebrate it with the family,” she said.

Consumer experts say there are many ways to save, including getting higher fat percentage ground beef, switching out chicken breast for thighs, or skipping the name brands for generic.

Also, you could split the costs with all your guests. That way everyone chips in for the big meal.

“But with the price of gas and food, as a combination is high, you know, you got to count your pennies, got to count your pennies,” said Pritchard.

Below is a list of items and how much it’s up this year:

2 pounds of ground beef, $11.12 (+36%)

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, $8.99 (+33%)

32 ounces of pork & beans, $2.53 (+33%)

3 pounds of center cut pork chops, $15.26 (+31%)

2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade, $4.43 (+22%)

2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.27 (+19%)

8 hamburger buns, $1.93 (+16%)

Half-gallon of vanilla ice cream, $5.16 (+10%)

13-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies, $4.31 (+7%)

2 pints of strawberries, $4.44 (-16%)

1 pound of sliced cheese, $3.53 (-13%)

16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.71 (-4%)

