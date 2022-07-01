Advertisement

Disney's Splash Mountain will be Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Disney's Splash Mountain is making way for the "Princess and the Frog" in the reimagined amusement ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The name of the new attraction evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain was announced Friday during ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is coming to Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland park in California in late 2024.

