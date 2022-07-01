FHP expects record number of drivers during July 4 weekend

Gas prices may still be high, but the Florida Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of Floridians to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

The FHP is expecting more than 2.6 million Floridians to travel, with nearly 90% traveling by car.

Here are the average gas prices at some of the Fourth of July destinations in Florida, according to AAA as of Friday morning:

Port St. Lucie $4.61/gallon

West Palm Beach $4.76/gallon

Miami $4.68/gallon

Orlando $4.52/gallon

The FHP wants to remind drivers not to drive impaired and to report any impaired or aggressive drivers to FHP or call 911. Drivers are also urged to get plenty of rest, as drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as impaired drivers.

