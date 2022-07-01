FHP expects record number of drivers during July 4th weekend

Gas prices may still be high, but Florida Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of Floridians to hit the road this 4th of July weekend.

FHP says they’re expecting more than 2.6 million Floridians to travel with nearly 90% traveling by car.

Here are the average gas prices at some of the 4th of July destinations in Florida according to AAA as of Friday morning:

- Port St. Lucie $4.61/gallon

- West Palm Beach $4.76/gallon

- Miami $4.68/gallon

- Orlando $4.52/gallon

Florida Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers not to drive impaired and to report any impaired or aggressive drivers to FHP or call 911. They are also urging drivers to get plenty of rest, as drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as impaired drivers.

