'Freedom 4 Miler' raising money for Gold Star Families on July 4

The Freedom 4 Miler race is once again being held in Tequesta on July 4.

Each mile of the race is named after a local fallen servicemember.

The annual event helps the Believe With Me nonprofit to supply more than 1,500 children of fallen military members with Christmas gifts this year, as well as meet the immediate financial needs of their families.

Event coordinator Lyette Reback said they are expecting about 1,000 people from across South Florida to walk or run the memorial route.

"We can agree to honor these families and be thankful for what they have done," Reback said. "We do have the freedom to disagree or to prosper or to fail or to even try because of what their sons and daughters have done for us."

The entire public is welcome to attend and cheer on the participants.

The race starts at Tequesta's Constitution Park at 7 a.m. Monday.

Visit the Believe With Me website to learn more and how to sign up.

