Millions traveling by car ahead of July 4 weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Heading away from home is the theme this holiday weekend as millions of Americans get out of town to celebrate Independence Day.

Travelers from near and far decided to skip the travel mess at the airport altogether and drive to their destination.

The American Automobile Association predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.

This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day.

Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving this increase.

In fact, the share of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.

