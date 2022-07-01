Advertisement

PBSO seeking to identify man wanted for animal cruelty in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who, they say, abandoned a Maltese at a gas station in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred on June 14 at around 6:35 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven located at 1554 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

According to deputies, a small, grey and white Maltese dog was abandoned locked inside a dog crate.

The man responsible for abandoning the dog was seen on store surveillance camera inside and outside the store, deputies say.

The dog is currently being cared for at Barky Pines Animal Rescue.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

