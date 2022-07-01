Advertisement

Plane that took off from Wellington crashes into Connecticut river

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A plane that took off from an airstrip in Wellington later crashed into a Connecticut river Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

A single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine issues before it landed in the Quinnipiac River near Tweed New Haven Airport in New Haven, Connecticut about 5:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were on board the aircraft. However, a report by WVIT-TV said a husband, wife and their dog were aboard.

Rick Fontana, the director of emergency operations with the city of New Haven, confirmed that the plane took off from Wellington at the Aero Club.

The plane landed on protected oyster beds, so crews were trying to carefully remove the aircraft from the water Friday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Everyone on board was rescued, but the names of the people have not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted for stealing from Lake Worth Beach Walgreens
South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
Lightning strike possibly sparked condo fire

Latest News

Cost for July 4 cookout higher than previous year
Treasure Coast Food Bank helping parents in need of diapers
A MorseLife Health System sign is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Feds settle with West Palm Beach nursing home for $1.75 million
Disney's Splash Mountain will be Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024