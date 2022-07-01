Advertisement

Suspect wanted for carjacking arrested in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A suspect who was on the run after being detained for an armed carjacking in West Palm Beach has been arrested, police say.

Jonathan Alfonzo Huggins, 20, was taken into custody Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Flagler Drive.

Police said Huggins carjacked a vehicle Monday, just before 4:30 a.m., at a gas station at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was pistol-whipped by Huggins and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Huggins was detained but escaped Wednesday in the area of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue, officials said.

West Palm Beach police officers and special units conducted an extensive search for Huggins that continued into the night.

He was transported to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center where police say he will face numerous charges.

