Treasure Coast Food Bank helping parents in need of diapers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Treasure Coast Food Bank is helping provide diapers for children of low-income families.

In partnership with the National Diaper Bank Network, the Treasure Coast Food Bank operates a diaper distribution network throughout Southeast Florida.

“While most people know that we supply food, they may not be aware that we also operate a diaper bank," Judith Cruz, the president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank, said. "Diapers are essential to a child's well-being and healthy development, and disposable diapers are a necessity to enroll children in most childcare programs. We know that families who struggle to obtain enough to eat also struggle to purchase other necessities like diapers."

There are more than 674,000 children under the age of 3 in Florida, and 22% live in families earning less than the federal poverty level, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

Treasure Coast Food Bank said their Happy Baby Diaper Pantry program collaborates with partners who can supply families with other resources in addition to diapers.

For more information about Treasure Coast Food Bank's Happy Baby Diaper Pantry, email happybaby@tcfoodbank.org.

Florida's sales tax exemption on children's diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel and shoes begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

