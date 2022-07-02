Advertisement

Boaters paying the price to enjoy the water

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some boat lovers may limit their time out on the water this weekend because of what can feel like a small fortune. Others say this isn't the weekend for them to worry about it.

Friday is Guy Patterson's day to get out on his boat and chill.

"I love being on the water. It's peaceful, it's like relaxing, and your cares go away," he said.

Yet, it's getting more and more expensive for him. Just to put his boat in the water this Fourth of July weekend is going to cost him.

"So, for a good weekend on the water, boating, expenses, food, drinks, everything, and maintenance, you're looking at probably $400-$500 minimum," he said.

As for John Komaroni, he said ditto to Patterson's love for boating.

"It's just beautiful out there, you kidding. The water is clear and you get away from everything, It's a whole different world," he said.

The only way he differs from Patterson is in the cost.

"It's a boat, it's part of it. Gas isn't too bad considering it's just a couple of bucks more. Totally doesn't affect my boating," Komaroni said.

Patterson said even though it's costing more, he expects people to be out this weekend.

"There will be people out there. Maybe not as many but it's still going to be crowded," he said.

Patterson said he'll stay on land Saturday but come Sunday and Monday and it's all about the boat.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted for stealing from Lake Worth Beach Walgreens
South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
Lightning strike possibly sparked condo fire

Latest News

Loxahatchee community rallies around boy with brain tumor
Florida's coronavirus deaths rise 795 in two weeks vs. 506 14 days ago
'Freedom 4 Miler' raising money for Gold Star Families on July 4
Millions traveling by car ahead of July 4 weekend