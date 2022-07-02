Advertisement

Man found dead inside Palm Springs home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Police were called to a welfare check at 3718 Coconut Road about 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a concerned neighbor said he had not seen the resident in a few days.

Upon entering the home, officers found William C. Coryn, 49, dead inside.

Police carry bags of evidence from the Coconut Road home of William C. Coryn, whose body was discovered inside, July 2, 2022, in Palm Springs, Fla.

The victim resided in the home alone and no one else was there.

Police were investigating the death but do not believe there is any threat to the community.

