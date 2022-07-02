PBSO deputies rescue woman held at knifepoint, shoot suspect in head

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the 22000 block of Lockspur Trail in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Upon arrival, deputies heard a woman screaming for help.

Deputies forced their way into the residence and located a woman who was being held against her will at knifepoint by a man.

The suspect refused commands to drop the knife.

Fearing for the safety of the victim, a deputy discharged his weapon, striking the suspect once in the head.

Deputies rescued a woman being held at knifepoint near Boca Raton Saturday morning, shooting her captor in the head.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was transported to a different hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The deputy involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave, which is standard department protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, PBSO Violent Crimes detectives and the State Attorney's Office investigators are investigating the shooting further.

The suspect is facing charges of Armed False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Other charges are pending.

