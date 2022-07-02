Advertisement

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores last week recalled due to Listeria danger

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vidalia onions sold last week in Florida Publix stores have been recalled because of the potential for them to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Vidalia onions were sold at Publix stores from June 22-24 under the brand "Little Bear" with a sticker containing the code "4159" on them.

If you have these onions, return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Vidalia onions sold last week in Florida Publix stores have been recalled because of the...
Vidalia onions sold last week in Florida Publix stores have been recalled because of the potential for them to be contaminated with Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration said to date, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

The voluntary recall comes after internal company testing at A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia detected Listeria on a single pack line. No other products grown, packed, or sold by A&M Farms are affected by the recall.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category
A MorseLife Health System sign is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Feds settle with West Palm Beach nursing home for $1.75 million
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted for stealing from Lake Worth Beach Walgreens
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears

Latest News

Boaters paying price to enjoy water
Loxahatchee community rallies around boy with brain tumor
Florida's coronavirus deaths rise 795 in two weeks vs. 506 14 days ago
'Freedom 4 Miler' raising money for Gold Star Families on July 4