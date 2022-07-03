10-year-old boy drowns in Broward County

A 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday in Lauderdale Lakes in Broward County.

At approximately 9:06 a.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a drowning in the 4500 block of NW 32nd Court.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and began lifesaving measures on the victim.

Paramedics transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances around his death.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Scripps Only Content 2022