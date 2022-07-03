2 dead, suspect arrested in West Palm Beach

A man has been arrested for the murder of two people Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road and located a deceased man and woman.

Deputies located the suspect at the scene and arrested him.

There is no threat to the community.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Scripps Only Content 2022