Man fatally stabbed in Dania Beach

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday in Broward County.

At approximately 11:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a stabbing in the area of 200 SE 6th Street in Dania Beach.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded.

They located a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

BSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. You can also dial **TIPS from any cellphone.

