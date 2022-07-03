Advertisement

PBSO deputy rescues woman held at knifepoint, shoots suspect in head

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a knife-wielding man in the head Saturday after he held a woman against her will and refused to drop the weapon, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. during a welfare check at a home in the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail in the Thornhill Green community near Boca Raton.

A knife-wielding man was shot in the head by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at a...
A knife-wielding man was shot in the head by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at a home on Larkspur Trail in the Thornhill Green community July 2, 2022, near Boca Raton, Fla.

When deputies arrived, they heard a woman screaming for help and forced their way inside the home, Barbera said. That's when they encountered a woman being held against her will by a man armed with a knife, Barbera said.

The suspect refused commands to drop the knife, so a deputy, fearing for the safety of the woman, fired his gun, shooting the man in the head, Barbera said.

This is the knife that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a...
This is the knife that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a suspect was using to hold a woman against her will when a deputy shot him. The knife is visible on the blood-stained floor.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The suspect was taken to a different hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a deputy-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency regarding the shooting.

The suspect is facing charges of armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A MorseLife Health System sign is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Feds settle with West Palm Beach nursing home for $1.75 million
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Plane that took off from Wellington crashes into Connecticut river
PBSO deputy rescues woman held at knifepoint, shoots suspect in head
South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category

Latest News

PBSO deputy rescues woman held at knifepoint, shoots suspect in head
Man found dead inside Palm Springs home
Man has hand blown off in Broward County fireworks incident
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge won't delay Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial