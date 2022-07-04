Independence Day can impact PTSD for veterans

While Independence Day is a time to honor and celebrate our country, the holiday can be difficult for some of our servicemen and women.

Land of the free because of the brave is what we think of on this Independence Day. But for many veterans, this flag and this day mean more.

At the American Legion Post in Boynton Beach, you’ll find veterans from all walks of life.

"I was in the United States Air Force for almost 26 years," one veteran said.

"I joined the United States Navy Armed Guard Service," another veteran added.

Coming together Monday to celebrate our independence.

But for retired U.S. Sgt. Jack Lord, the 4th of July brings back even more memories.

"It's the day after I came home from Iraq, so it was my first full day back with my family," Lord said.

WPTV was there for that moment in 2005, Lord's coming home to family from the 18 months of terror he spent overseas.

"Every week at some point, something reminds me of what happened in Iraq and I think about my friends," Lord said.

17 years later, PTSD brings Lord back to Iraq.

"I hear those booms going off, I'm still going to jump. I still wonder is it gunfire? I mean, it's not one time where my first thought is it gunfire. It happens all the time," Lord said.

Those says spent fighting for our freedom, today celebrating our liberty.

"I still believe we are one of the best countries in the world and there is no reason we shouldn’t celebrate it," Lord said.

