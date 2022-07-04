Advertisement

Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to a Florida brand of ice cream, the agency said Saturday.

Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched the product.

The ice cream brand is based in Sarasota and is only sold in Florida.

Big Olaf Creamery products are sold to ice cream shops, senior homes, restaurants, fairs, and supermarkets. Its ice cream is made at a local creamery near Sarasota’s Amish Village of PineCraft.

The CDC reported 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 states from the food safety alert.

Nearly all who became sick lived in or traveled to Florida in the month preceding infection, the agency said in an earlier press release. Twelve of the infected lived in Florida.

Five people infected were infected during pregnancy, and one fetal loss has been reported.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of serious illness.

