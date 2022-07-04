Advertisement

Patriotic 4-mile race benefits Gold Star families in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Independence Day can be about many different things to different families. For those who lost a loved one fighting for our country, it's about honoring and remembering their legacy.

The Believe with Me non-profit will host the 5thAnnual Freedom 4 Miler in Tequesta Monday morning.

Flags fly along the race route to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Each mile of the race is named after a local fallen servicemember.

"We can agree to honor these families and be thankful for what they done,” event coordinator Lynette Reback said. “That we do have freedom to disagree or to prosper or to fail or to even try, because of what their sons and daughters have done for us."

The proceeds go to Believe with Me which helps Gold Star families. During the winter months volunteers will shop, wrap and ship out gifts to gold star children across the country to bring a little extra holiday cheer.

Gold Star family members say it means a lot to them for the community to come together and remember.

The event starts at 7 a.m. at Constitution Park. Following the race there will be family-friendly events.

