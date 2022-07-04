Person of interest named in manhunt after Fourth of July parade shooting

Police have named a person of interest after a mass shooting was carried out at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The gunman was still on the run Monday evening as police released the identity of 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, and warned the public that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said that he is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. The FBI urged the public to submit tips, information and video from the area.

FBI-Chicago requested that anyone with information on the shooting submit it to their number at 1-800-CALLFBI. Digital media like video and photographs, can be submitted to: https://www.fbi.gov/highlandpark

The shooter killed six people and injured dozens of others. Authorities said five adults died at the parade and another died after arriving at a hospital.

At least one child was also transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Residents are being advised to "shelter in place." Despite a "high-powered" rifle being recovered on the scene, authorities consider the gunman "armed and dangerous."

Police described the gunman as a white male, roughly 18-20 years old and wearing a blue shirt.

They say he was shooting from a roof, which he likely gained access to from an unsecured ladder on the outside of the building.

President Joe Biden said he surged federal authorities to help find the shooter.

"As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities," Biden said in a statement.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago.

Multiple surrounding Chicago-area communities are canceling their Fourth of July festivities.

