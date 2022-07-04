Police: Person of interest in custody after Independence Day parade shooting

Police said Monday evening that they had identified a person of interest in that that he was in police custody after a mass shooting was carried out at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The gunman was on the run for hours on Monday evening as police released the identity of Robert E. Crimo III, and warned the public that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The shooter killed at least six people and injured dozens of others. Authorities said five adults died at the parade and another died after arriving at a hospital.

At least one child was also transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities said that he was believed to have been driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. The FBI urged the public to submit tips, information and video from the area.

FBI-Chicago requested that anyone with information on the shooting, that they submit it to the number 1-800-CALLFBI. Digital media like video and photographs, can be submitted to: https://www.fbi.gov/highlandpark

Residents were advised to "shelter in place." Despite a "high-powered" rifle being recovered on the scene, authorities still considered the gunman "armed and dangerous."

Police described the gunman as a white male, roughly 18-20 years old and wearing a blue shirt before a person of interest was officially announced.

Police say a gunman was shooting from a rooftop, which the shooter likely gained access to from an unsecured ladder on the outside of the building.

President Joe Biden said he was pressing federal authorities to help out. "As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities," Biden said in a statement.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago.

Multiple surrounding Chicago-area communities said they would cancel their Fourth of July festivities.

Scripps Only Content 2022