Advertisement

2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delray Beach police are searching for a gunman after two people were killed in a shooting.

According to officials, the shooting happened southwest of 2nd St. and Southwest 3rd Ave near the famous Sundy House.

Witnesses say they were gathered for an Independence Day block party Monday night when the shooting began.

Police say that despite the shooter being at-large, there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream
2 dead, suspect arrested in West Palm Beach
Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July...
Police: Person of interest in custody after Independence Day parade shooting
1 person rescued from burning apartment in Delray Beach

Latest News

Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chris Shultz holds a victory belt high...
Key West man crowned Key lime pie-eating champion
Boaters feel pinch at the pump this holiday weekend
Independence Day can impact PTSD for veterans