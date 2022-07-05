2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party

Delray Beach police are searching for a gunman after two people were killed in a shooting.

According to officials, the shooting happened southwest of 2nd St. and Southwest 3rd Ave near the famous Sundy House.

Witnesses say they were gathered for an Independence Day block party Monday night when the shooting began.

Police say that despite the shooter being at-large, there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

