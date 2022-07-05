Advertisement

Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two teenagers blew their fingers off while setting off fireworks in West Palm Beach, police said.

The separate incidents took place Monday night during Fourth of July celebrations.

A 13-year-old boy setting off fireworks in the parking lot of a convenience store on Tamarind Avenue "blew some of his fingers off," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The boy lost "two or three fingers" and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, Jachles said.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was playing with fireworks when it ignited, blowing off his thumb and middle finger, Jachles said.

"An officer did find the thumb, transported that to the hospital, and a bystander found the other finger that was blown off," Jachles said.

The teen was driven to the hospital, Jachles said.

"There's a big risk with fireworks and that's why they're not designed for children," Jachles said.

A man lost his hand in a fireworks accident Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 dead, suspect arrested in West Palm Beach
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
1 person rescued from burning apartment in Delray Beach
Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chris Shultz holds a victory belt high...
Key West man crowned Key lime pie-eating champion
Boaters feel pinch at the pump this holiday weekend
Independence Day can impact PTSD for veterans
In this photo provided by Burning Spear Media, LLC, a damaged Pan-African flag flies outside...
Flamethrower used to torch Pan-African flag flying on pole