Alleged parade mass shooter pre-planned massacre, ‘legally obtained’ firearm

Highland Park, Ill., Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli confirmed that an alleged gunman used a legally obtained firearm during Monday’s mass shooting at an Independence Day parade. Covelli said authorities believe that the suspect purchased the weapons himself.

Covelli added that the suspect, who owned multiple firearms, including pistols and rifles, pre-planned the massacre for weeks.

“My greater focus this morning, as the sun is rising, is how my community is feeling.”



Mayor Nancy Rotering shares the overnight developments on the Highland Park shooting. pic.twitter.com/F99wBMclKQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 5, 2022

The gunman fatally wounded six people and injured nearly two dozen others.

Mayor Nancy Rotering revealed Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” that the gun was legally obtained.

“I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know it was legally obtained,” Rotering told “Today.” “I think at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns. If that’s what our laws stand for, we need to reexamine the laws.”

The city passed a law nearly a decade ago that banned assault weapons.

“The City Council has determined that assault weapons are not traditionally used for self-defense in the City of Highland Park, and that such weapons pose an undue threat to public safety to residents, property owners, and visitors within the City of Highland Park,” the ordinance said.

Gun-rights advocates challenged the law to the Supreme Court, but the high court opted not to hear the case.

Covelli said Tuesday that the suspect fired 70 rounds at attendees before walking away. He had worn women's clothing to conceal his identity, authorities said. He went to his mother's home before using her car to get away.

He was captured Monday evening, miles from the scene.

Charges had not been filed against the suspect, as of early Tuesday afternoon.

"Investigators are still developing leads and, and very critical information. Uh, once we're at a point where we're ready to review all of that information for charges, uh, we will sit down with the state's attorney and review for criminal charges," Covelli said.

Rotering said the suspect arrested late Monday was not “previously known to police until yesterday.” Rotering revealed that she knew the suspect as a child.

“I know him as someone who is a Cub Scout when I was a Cub Scout leader,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you step back and say, ‘What happened?’”

Covelli said a motive has not been developed. He would not say if the suspect is cooperating.

