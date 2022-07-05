Advertisement

Police: Suspected Highland Park shooter threatened to kill family in 2019

Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, pause after leaving their wedding bouquets in...
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, pause after leaving their wedding bouquets in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, near the scene of Monday's mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Warning signs about the suspected Highland Park shooter may have been missed. In 2019, the family of the alleged shooter called the police and said he threatened to kill them, according to authorities.

Highland Park Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said responding officers removed more than a dozen knives, a dagger, and a sword from the gunman's home. The man was not arrested at the time, authorities said.

Police said they were also alerted to a suicide attempt by the alleged shooter earlier that year. They said that incident was handled by mental health officials.

Those two incidents did not stop the alleged shooter from eventually buying the high-powered rifle he allegedly used to kill seven people and injure dozens more at the Fourth of July parade.

The suspect, who owned multiple firearms, including pistols and rifles, pre-planned the massacre for weeks, according to authorities.

The suspect reportedly fired more than 70 rounds at attendees before walking away. He had worn women's clothing to conceal his identity, authorities said. He went to his mother's home before using her car to get away. Covelli said the suspect drove to Wisconsin before returning to Illinois.

He was captured Monday evening, miles from the scene.

Covelli said a motive has not been developed. However, he said the suspect is talking to authorities.

