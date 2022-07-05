Cash in on the millions of dollars in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach

Did you know there are millions of dollars in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach?

In June, more than $2 million in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach was returned to their rightful owners, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account in West Palm Beach, or other parts of Florida, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov .

Scripps Only Content 2022