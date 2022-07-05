Celebratory gun fire, fireworks lead to injuries across Palm Beach County
More than four people are recovering after being injured during July 4 celebrations or fireworks-related accidents.
In West Palm Beach, two teens had fingers blown off in separate, unrelated fireworks incidents Monday night.
The same night, a 9-year-old suffered an eye injury after neighbors on the 4300 block of Brewster Lane set off fireworks.
On Tuesday afternoon, a 12-year-old boy sustained head injuries on the 1100 block of 18 Street after leaning over a firework he ignited in the street.
In Delray Beach, a woman was hospitalized after a stray bullet struck her arm Monday night on the 1100 block of SW 4th Avenue. Police believe she was struck by celebratory gunfire in the area.
All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.
