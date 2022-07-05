Celebratory gun fire, fireworks lead to injuries across Palm Beach County

More than four people are recovering after being injured during July 4 celebrations or fireworks-related accidents.

In West Palm Beach, two teens had fingers blown off in separate, unrelated fireworks incidents Monday night.

The same night, a 9-year-old suffered an eye injury after neighbors on the 4300 block of Brewster Lane set off fireworks.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 12-year-old boy sustained head injuries on the 1100 block of 18 Street after leaning over a firework he ignited in the street.

THIS firework just caused a head injury to a 12-year-old boy in the 1000 block of 18 Street. @WPBfire took him to @StMarysMC. He's lucky and will likely just need stitches. #FourthofJuly2022 is over but we're still seeing careless incidents like this. #fireworks @NFPA pic.twitter.com/s8K5WlsdOb — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) July 5, 2022

In Delray Beach, a woman was hospitalized after a stray bullet struck her arm Monday night on the 1100 block of SW 4th Avenue. Police believe she was struck by celebratory gunfire in the area.

On July 4th, around 9 p.m., a Delray Beach resident was treated at the hospital for a wound to her arm. The woman thought she had been struck by a stray firework in the 1100-block of SW 4th Ave. Doctors determined she had been struck by a bullet, which was lodged in her arm. pic.twitter.com/qguc7nx7xU — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) July 5, 2022

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

