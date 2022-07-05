Florida Department of Health recommends immunizations for children
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date now for the upcoming school year.
According to DOH, proof of certain immunizations, on a #680 form, is required for school entry if your child is entering kindergarten, seventh grade or is moving to Florida from another state or country.
Parents without a pediatrician, or those with questions, should call 561-625- 5180 to schedule an appointment.
Children can also get their back to school immunizations at one of the local federally qualified health center clinics listed below.
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics
Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Lake Worth, Lantana, West Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach locations
(561) 642-1000
Foundcare
Palm Springs (561) 660-5465
West Palm Beach (561) 848-8701
Genesis Community Health
Boca Raton Medical (561) 430-3629
Boynton Beach Medical (561) 735-6553
Florida Community Health Centers, Inc
Pahokee Center (561) 924-6100
For more information about child immunization requirements, click here.
