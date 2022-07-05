Florida judge blocks new 15-week abortion ban

A Florida judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state, an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which he said the law violated the state constitution.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order in a case brought by reproductive health providers who argue that the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. The state filed an appeal of the ruling about 30 minutes after the decision. The law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked.

HB 5 is back in effect for now. Judge Cooper's temporary injunction lasted a little over 30 minutes. Plaintiffs have vowed to next overturn this automatic stay and put the new law on hold once more. pic.twitter.com/NPxJ1Ds3dj — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) July 5, 2022

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, with several state laws and court cases shifting access to the procedure.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

The law was passed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring.

