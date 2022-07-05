Advertisement

Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than a dozen people need to find a new place to live after flames broke out at a triplex in Fort Pierce on Independence Day.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of Avenue N around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Images from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the property, and furniture and other personal belongings destroyed.

A house fire in the 2500 block of Avenue N in Fort Pierce on June 4, 2022.
A house fire in the 2500 block of Avenue N in Fort Pierce on June 4, 2022.

Officials said 10 people live in one of the affected units, and seven to eight other people live in two additional units that were damaged. Many of those residents were out of town for the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The American Red Cross is now assisting residents who can't live in their homes.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the cause of the fire was accidental, and no one was hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream
2 dead, suspect arrested near West Palm Beach
2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
1 person rescued from burning apartment in Delray Beach

Latest News

Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July...
Highland Park Mayor: Gun used by parade shooter ‘legally obtained’
Fire erupts in attic of Tequesta Country Club home
Florida judge blocks new 15-week abortion ban
2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party