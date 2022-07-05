Advertisement

Highland Park Mayor: Gun used by parade shooter ‘legally obtained’

Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July...
Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Highland Park, Ill., Mayor Nancy Rotering revealed Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” that the alleged gunman used a “legally obtained” firearm during Monday’s mass shooting at an Independence Day parade.

The gunman fatally wounded six people and injured nearly two dozen others.

“I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know it was legally obtained,” Rotering told “Today.” “I think at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns. If that’s what our laws stand for, we need to reexamine the laws.”

The city passed a law nearly a decade ago that banned assault weapons.

“The City Council has determined that assault weapons are not traditionally used for self-defense in the City of Highland Park, and that such weapons pose an undue threat to public safety to residents, property owners, and visitors within the City of Highland Park,” the ordinance said.

Gun-rights advocates challenged the law to the Supreme Court, but the high court opted not to hear the case.

Rotering said the suspect arrested late Monday was not “previously known to police until yesterday.” Rotering revealed that she knew the suspect as a child.

“I know him as someone who is a Cub Scout when I was a Cub Scout leader,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you step back and say, ‘What happened?’”

