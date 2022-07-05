Advertisement

Names of people killed in Highland Park shooting released

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in...
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities released the names of six of the seven people killed during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park:

  • Katherine Goldstein, 64
  • Irina McCarthy, 35
  • Kevin McCarthy, 37
  • Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63
  • Stephen Straus, 88
  • Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

The name of the seventh victim, who died on Tuesday, has not been released.

The victims had gathered at the parade to celebrate the holiday.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

The publication reports that the 76-year-old did not want to attend the parade, but attended with his family because he can't be alone.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

North Shore Congregation Israel released a statement about Sundheim.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," the statement said.

It added, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia
Man ran illegal gambling operation at Palm Beach Co. arcade, arrest report says
2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Fort Pierce
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media after Conservative Party candidate...
Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign
Delray Beach woman struck by stray bullet on Fourth of July
City leader apologizes for remarks about controversial beach party
Lake Park man, 19, dies after vehicle plunges into pond