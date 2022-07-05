Names of people killed in Highland Park shooting released

Authorities released the names of six of the seven people killed during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park:

Katherine Goldstein, 64

Irina McCarthy, 35

Kevin McCarthy, 37

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63

Stephen Straus, 88

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

The name of the seventh victim, who died on Tuesday, has not been released.

The victims had gathered at the parade to celebrate the holiday.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

The publication reports that the 76-year-old did not want to attend the parade, but attended with his family because he can't be alone.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

North Shore Congregation Israel released a statement about Sundheim.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," the statement said.

It added, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”

